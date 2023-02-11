EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 74751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.

The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of analysts have commented on ENS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.