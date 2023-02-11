Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $170.87.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.