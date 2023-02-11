Andrew Mackenzie Acquires 8,235 Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,358.46).
Shell Price Performance
Shell stock opened at GBX 2,539 ($30.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,319.25. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.74). The company has a market capitalization of £177.79 billion and a PE ratio of 542.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
Shell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
