Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

