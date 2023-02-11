Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:VSH)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSHGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

