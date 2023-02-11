FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $119.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

