Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $276.89 and last traded at $277.35. 152,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 462,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.52.

Specifically, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.35.

Saia Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Saia by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

