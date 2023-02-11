Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 6,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 139,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Specifically, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,038 shares of company stock worth $2,205,032. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

