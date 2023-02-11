Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) Insider Sells £89,450.55 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) insider Josh Weinstein sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.03), for a total transaction of £89,450.55 ($107,525.60).

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 5.1 %

LON:CCL opened at GBX 822 ($9.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 700.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 700.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of GBX 482.90 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600.16 ($19.24).

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Read More

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.