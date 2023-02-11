CIBC Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Down 6.7 %

CS stock opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.