Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.13.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

