CIBC Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$37.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

