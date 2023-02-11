Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Finning International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.