FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yelp Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the local business review company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Yelp Trading Up 3.2 %

YELP stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yelp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,109 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yelp by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,608 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.