Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $15.79

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 621,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

