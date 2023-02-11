Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $61.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

