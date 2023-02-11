Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $100.14

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

DOOR stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

