Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $20.08

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.
ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Activity at Element Solutions
In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
ESI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.
