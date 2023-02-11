Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $5.66

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Transocean by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

