Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $5.66

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Transocean Price Performance
NYSE RIG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Transocean by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
