New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Down 1.6 %

New York Times stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

