Stock Repurchase Program Approved by Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

