CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

CDW stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.