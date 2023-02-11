Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $15.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

