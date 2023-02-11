Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $39.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 6,947.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

