TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of -0.11. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

