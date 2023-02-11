Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

