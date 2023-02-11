Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AIN stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.
