Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,076 shares of company stock worth $4,671,042. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

