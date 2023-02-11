Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.89 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Angi by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 29.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

