Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 74.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

