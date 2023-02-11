Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

