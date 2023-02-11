IAC (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect IAC to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $138.76.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

