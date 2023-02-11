Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

