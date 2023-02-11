Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.53 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
