Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.53 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Medpace by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

