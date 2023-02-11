SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 26,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $263,158.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,172,976 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,674 shares of company stock worth $2,865,305. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

