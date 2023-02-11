Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

