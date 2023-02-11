Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.