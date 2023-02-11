Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
