monday.com (MNDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $131.18 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
