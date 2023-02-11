Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TDC opened at $34.27 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Earnings History for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

