Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TDC opened at $34.27 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

