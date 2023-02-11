FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.