Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $128.39 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 302025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.