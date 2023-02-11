Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 188,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 538,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

