Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $86.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 550,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,013 shares.The stock last traded at $76.75 and had previously closed at $74.63.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
