ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.34, but opened at $88.73. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ASGN shares last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 4,625 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

