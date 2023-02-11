Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $31.48. Equitable shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 331,871 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Equitable

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

See Also

