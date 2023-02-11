JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $22.40. JFrog shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 313,013 shares.

Specifically, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,085,504.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

JFrog Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of JFrog

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.