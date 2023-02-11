Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.10, but opened at $44.70. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 91,050 shares.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.