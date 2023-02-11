MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $44.38. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 2,604,092 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,062 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $280,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.