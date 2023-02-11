Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $305.00. The stock traded as high as $276.45 and last traded at $269.88, with a volume of 46665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.71.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average is $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

