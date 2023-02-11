International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.44, but opened at $102.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 969,947 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

