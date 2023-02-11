AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $17.27. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 3,327,817 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
