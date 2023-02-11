AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $17.27. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 3,327,817 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.