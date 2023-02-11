Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $51.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 489,255 shares traded.

AZTA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Azenta by 6.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

